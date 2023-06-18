 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘This is a Rocky movie’: Pros react to crazy Jared Cannonier vs. Marvin Vettori brawl at UFC Vegas 75

By MMA Fighting Newswire
UFC Fight Night: Vettori v Cannonier Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Jared Cannonier and Marvin Vettori went to war.

The two middleweights etched their names into 2023’s Fight of the Year conversation on Saturday with their ridiculous five-round brawl in UFC Vegas 75’s main event. In the end, Cannonier survived early trouble to capture a memorable unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 48-46) and shatter the UFC’s all-time record for the most significant strikes landed in a middleweight bout. With a two-fight win streak now in tow, Cannonier used the moment to call for his second crack at UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Check out how the pros reacted to Cannonier and Vettori’s incredible battle below.

