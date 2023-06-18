‘This is a Rocky movie’: Pros react to crazy Jared Cannonier vs. Marvin Vettori brawl at UFC Vegas 75

Jared Cannonier and Marvin Vettori went to war.

The two middleweights etched their names into 2023’s Fight of the Year conversation on Saturday with their ridiculous five-round brawl in UFC Vegas 75’s main event. In the end, Cannonier survived early trouble to capture a memorable unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 48-46) and shatter the UFC’s all-time record for the most significant strikes landed in a middleweight bout. With a two-fight win streak now in tow, Cannonier used the moment to call for his second crack at UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Vettori looks massive I got the gorilla tho for this one — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) June 18, 2023

You don’t become a southpaw overnight! Vettori capitalizing and showing efficiency from a good stance. Action packed round! #UFCVegas75 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 18, 2023

Man that first round was fire — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 18, 2023

What a main event, two warriors leaving it in there ! #ufcvegas75 — Robert Whittaker (@robwhittakermma) June 18, 2023

This fight is crazy!! Cannonier just keeps walking fwd and swinging big! Vettori hanging tough as the momentum is swinging #UFCVegas75 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 18, 2023

Just surviving this show how tuf mudafuker is… #UFCVegas76 — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) June 18, 2023

The fact Vettori survived is crazy what-a fight!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) June 18, 2023

Man Marvin is all chin and heart — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 18, 2023

This is crazy!! Normal people can’t withstand those type of shots. #UFCVegas75 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 18, 2023

The momentum shift if this fight is giving me motion sickness #ufcvegas75 — Robert Whittaker (@robwhittakermma) June 18, 2023

Wow great scrap so far, Marvin’s got a chin #UFCVegas75 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) June 18, 2023

Mudafuker is a dog #ufc — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) June 18, 2023

Crazy pace — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) June 18, 2023

Herb Dean was not even considering of stopping this fight in the 2nd #UFC — Natan Levy ✡︎ (@Natan_Levy) June 18, 2023

Jared’s on demon vettori chin is next level insane he still pushing — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) June 18, 2023

7 figure fight bonus for both these guys! The toughness, skill, and heart shown is insane! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 18, 2023

Such a great main event — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) June 18, 2023

This is a rocky movie — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 18, 2023

Jareds up on the score cards for sure but the story might be Marvin’s toughness #UFCVegas75 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) June 18, 2023

I know there is still another round but give this man a title shot never seen anyone do vettori like this ridiculous — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) June 18, 2023

Bro… — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) June 18, 2023

That’s a gentlemans sweep for cannonier!!! 4-1 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) June 18, 2023

One of those fights that make you realize how dangerous this is. Hope both men are good. — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 18, 2023

Herb checking his emails real quick#UFC — Natan Levy ✡︎ (@Natan_Levy) June 18, 2023

That’s real life rocky balboa shit… #ufc — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) June 18, 2023

Cannonier hit that contra code on him up up down down left right left right b a and Vettori still marched toward FOTN easy — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) June 18, 2023

Damn what a fight #UFCVegas75 — Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) June 18, 2023

Jared Cannonier looking sharp. Great fight



Jared Cannonier parece afiado. grande luta — glover teixeira (@gloverteixeira) June 18, 2023