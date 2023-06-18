Watch Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joaquim Silva full fight video highlights from the co-main event of UFC Vegas 75, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Cannonier took place June 17 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan (20-3) took on Joaquim Silva (12-4) in the night’s co-main event. The fight aired live on ESPN and ESPN+.

Catch the video highlights below.

For more on Tsarukyan vs. Silva, check out the recap from MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck.