Watch Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joaquim Silva full fight video highlights from the co-main event of UFC Vegas 75, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.
UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Cannonier took place June 17 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan (20-3) took on Joaquim Silva (12-4) in the night’s co-main event. The fight aired live on ESPN and ESPN+.
Catch the video highlights below.
That’s a bad, bad dude right there.@ArmanUFC vs. who next? #UFCVegas75 pic.twitter.com/iv8wzLVvL9— UFC (@ufc) June 18, 2023
"I'm going to smash him."— UFC (@ufc) June 18, 2023
@ArmanUFC makes the callout for lightweight king, Islam Makhachev! #UFCVegas75 pic.twitter.com/N5kKlI5Dgu
For more on Tsarukyan vs. Silva, check out the recap from MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck.
Arman Tsarukyan entered Saturday’s UFC event as more than a -1000 favorite to defeat Joaquim Silva in the lightweight co-main event.
In the end, he got the job done — but not without a bit of drama.
Tsarukyan picked up his 20th pro win at UFC Vegas 75 with a third-round TKO victory over an incredibly game opponent. After a one-sided opening stanza for Tsarukyan using his incredible grappling, he decided to keep things on the feet in Round 2 and almost paid for it as Silva wobbled him with a big shot. Tsarukyan was able to recover and land a takedown, finishing out the round with some momentum.
In the third, Tsarukyan was on a mission to get Silva out of there, and after a hard slam that dropped Silva on his head, the top-10 lightweight landed vicious ground-and-pound before referee Keith Petersen finally stepped in to call the fight.
