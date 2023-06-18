Watch Jared Cannonier vs. Marvin Vettori full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC Vegas 75, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Cannonier took place June 17 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC middleweight contenders Marvin Vettori (19-7-1) and Jared Cannonier (17-6) collided in the night’s main event. The fight aired live on ESPN and ESPN+.

Catch the video highlights below.

For more on Vettori vs. Cannonier, check out the live blog from MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew.

Round 1: Both men out in southpaw and Cannonier comes out with pressure immediately, backing Vettori up and chopping calf kicks in right to start.

Vettori lands a left that wobbles Cannonier!!!! 30 seconds in and Cannonier is on skates!!!!

Cannonier moving, covering up! Vettori trying to get on him but he doesn’t have it and backs up. He’s not going to blow this. Cannonier gets his feet under him but eats another left hand. It would appear his defense in southpaw is not there because he switches back to conventional.

90 seconds in and now Cannonier lands a big shot. Vettori wears it well though and fires back with a jab. Vettori holding the center for the moment. He’s whipping left body kicks in and that gets Cannonier moving forward now. He’s got Vettori against the fence, looking for a big shot but Vettori flurries and presses out.

Vettori throwing good combinations right now. Not sitting down on punches, but he’s keeping a lot of work in Cannonier’s face, causing him to play defense. And another left clips Cannonier! He retreats to reset himself and Vettori lets him.

Cannonier back on the move but Vettori keeps putting hands on him. Just touching. Cannonier gets him to the fence and lets loose a combo, but Vettori covers most of them. Credit to Cannonier’s cardio though. He has recovered extremely well for getting hurt like he was.

Short time and Cannonier trying to get this round back with pressure, but he can’t find anything substantive. Vettori showing great defense and touching him back.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Vettori.

Round 2: Vettori had the jab and quick hook combos working in that round. Found the range and got to work. Let’s see what adjustments Cannonier will make.

Cannonier right back on the attack to start and they trade kicks. Vettori snaps the jab out. He’s finding a home for it. Catching Cannonier stepping in and cutting him off. Cannonier trying to simply walk through things now and clib. Vettori keep to it. Cannonier lands a leg kick. Needs more of that.

Cannonier very aggressive through the first minute. Stepping right into firing range. Vettori not brawling though, sticking shots and moving. Cannonier landing more kicks now though. And lands a major right hand that Vettori just eats.

Cannonier marching forward relentlessly now and Cannonier lands a monster right hand that gets Vettori’s attention. He’s not backing Cannonier up though and it’s letting Cannonier get his offense going.

Cannonier lands a leg kick while Vettori was stepping and it knocks him to the ground. Cannonier jumps right on top of him and he’s landing big ground and pound! Vettori might be hurt here! Cannonier landing big shots. Vettori rolls to knees and gets up but He’s busted up now and Cannonier is hunting.

90 seconds left and Vettori looking weak right now. Cannonier is so strong and he’s just pounding away. Vettori eating monster shots and walking backwards. Herb Dean taking a look at this one. But Vettori still on his fight.

Cannonier lands a big right again. Vettori is so damn durable. And he lands a big shot back. Cannonier may be slowing down now! Vettori is landing shots and now he’s advancing! The swings!

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Cannonier, 19-19 overall.

Round 3: Vettori’s face looks a little worse for wear, but honestly, he seems like he’s still there. This dude is tough.

And he opens the round with some kicks and a big left hand! Cannonier looking spry but less offensive to start. Not marching, and he eats a left again.

Cannonier lands a good right over the top. And Cannonier closes the distance for a takedown. Vettori stuffs him and then lands a 1-2 in space. Vettori’s recovery here is remarkable.

Cannonier’s speed starting to show here. Landing the right hand regularly. Vettori firing back, but he’s getting moved around the cage. Losing the footwork battle.

Vettori lands another left. Cannonier a big right. Both men can take the shots. Vettori is timing leg kicks now and tagging big left hands on it. Cannonier landing right hands when Vettori gets cornered.

Cannonier gets Vettori to the fence, combo and then gets a takedown. Vettori gets back up to his feet but eats a big hook. He’s busted open now and bleeding cleanly. Cannonier working in the clinch before Vettori can break.

Cannonier is putting on serious pressure. That’s usually Vettori’s game, and he’s getting beaten at it. They clinch and Vettori hits a slick little shuck by to take the back and drag Cannonier down! Cannonier up immediately and clinched along the fence. They break and Cannonier brings the pressure.

Vettori’s punches are slow now. He’s seeing Cannonier’s though and lands a good right hand. And another. Cannonier wearing things well though and the round ends after another exchange.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Cannonier, 29-28 Cannonier overall.

Round 4: Vettori’s corner tells him it was “a positive round” and say that Cannonier is only looking for right hands. That’s sort of true but the real issue is Cannonier is the one advancing. Vettori isn’t Israel Adesanya, he can’t fight off the back. He just needs to march it forward.

Vettori comes out with some work, jab and a couple kicks. Cannonier lands another right hand though and that’s the issue. Cannonier has decided to be okay with getting hit, Vettori backs up when he gets hit.

Cannonier coming in but eats a combo. Vettori circling more now and that’s helping. He’s landing more. Cannonier slowing his output a little, waiting for shots. Cannonier lands a few calf kicks. Good shots. He’s takes a stutter-step into a double leg that gets in easily and puts Vettori on the mat! Vettori pops right back up. Clinch. Break. Cannonier advancing.

Left from Vettori. He’s fighting back much better this round, not allowing Cannonier to dictate as much. Eats a right off an exchange though. Good knee from Vettori. Cannonier sticks a jab.

Cannonier really going to the jab now. Lancing. Vettori eats them but he’s counter offense has dropped off. Boy kick. Cannonier lands another jab. Big right. Cannonier has now set a new significant strike record in the middleweight division. That’s less than ideal for Vettori.

More of them same now. Vettori holding his ground and landing shots, but Cannonier is landing bigger shots on the inside, and chopping the leg. Short time and they continue to trade. Vettori lands a high kick to end the round.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Cannonier, 39-37 Cannonier overall.

Round 5: It seems unlikely that the fight is even, but its possible. You never know with judges. Cannonier should still try to make a statement this round. Vettori should go for a finish.

Both men looking spry to start the round. Vettori moving with bounce but Cannonier exploding into a few shots early. Vettori tying to brawl with it now. He’s advancing and slinging hands. Cannonier firing back with big power. And a nice jab. Cannonier wins and Vettori starts to back up.

Cannonier lands a big right and Vettori a combo. Cannonier keeps advancing. Vettori can’t get him to back up and he’s consenting to the fight. Cannonier looks fresh. Lands the right again. It’s there all night.

Collision and Cannonier looks for a clinch knee, but no joy. Vettori eats a big body kick. Returns. Clinch. Break. Cannonier gets Vettori to the fence. Cannonier circles out.

Body kick from Vettori. Cannonier keeps advancing. He looks sharp still and Vettori is starting to recede. He needs the brawling now. 2 minutes left.

Cannonier showing Vettori angle and lands a big combo that stuns Vettori! Cannonier on the attack and changes levels, gets the takedown. Easily. 90 seconds to find a finish.

Vettori holding full guard, against the fence. But Cannonier breaks out and lands monster right hands. Cannonier uses the fence, gets to his feet but eats some shots. Cannonier making a statement here and there’s no way he can be denied now.

30 seconds and Cannonier is laying it all out there. Level change and a takedown. Vettori stands up. Clinch to end the fight.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Cannonier, 49-46 Cannonier overall.

Jared Cannonier def. Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 48-46).