‘How do you not capitalize on that!?’: Pros react to Joaquim Silva’s near upset of Arman Tsarukyan at UFC Vegas 75

Arman Tsarukyan continues to impress.

Tsarukyan was a massive betting favorite heading into his fight with Joaquim Silva at UFC Vegas 75 on Saturday but the Georgian found himself in a much stiffer fight than many expected. After winning a grappling heavy first round, Tsarukyan came out looking to strike with Silva in the second round, and while he had a lot of success doing so, it nearly ended up in disaster as Silva seriously hurt the 26-year-old with a picture perfect left hook that had Tsarukyan wobbling for a few moments before he could score a takedown to recover.

In the third round, Tsarukyan stopped playing with fire, quickly forcing a clinch and then getting a takedown. Silva was able to get back to his feet after a while but Tsarukyan was relentless with pressure, catching a knee and dumping Silva with a huge takedown that hurt the Brazilian. Sensing Silva was in trouble, Tsarukyan put a stamp on things, moving into mount and battering Silva with a slew of big shots until referee Keith Peterson finally stopped the contest.

The win is Tsarukyan’s seventh in the UFC and solidifies the Georgian as arguably the most exciting rising contender in the lightweight division. See what the MMA community had to say about Tsarukyan’s performance on Saturday and Silva’s near upset.

How do you not capitalize on that!? You coulda finished that — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) June 18, 2023

Silva needs to put the pressure quick. He still seeings stars #UFCVegas76 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 18, 2023

Yeah Arman wants to end this shit — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 18, 2023

Arman is one of the most technical fighters I’ve seen inside the octagon. #UFCVegas75 — Ode' ⭕️sbourne (@OdeOsbourne) June 18, 2023

Insane cardio way to push congrats to arman — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) June 18, 2023

He said he couldn’t find anyone? I told them I’d take the fight when his last fight fell thru ‍♂️ — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) June 18, 2023