UFC Vegas 75 live blog: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier

This is the UFC Vegas 75 live blog for Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier, the middleweight main event on Saturday at the APEX.

Currently the No. 5 ranked middleweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, the 29-year-old Vettori has been one of the top 185-pound fighters in the world for several years. After coming up short in his middleweight title shot against Israel Adesanya, Vettori has been trying to work his way back to the front of the line, but was derailed by Robert Whittaker this past September. Vettori rebounded by taking a very close decision over Roman Dolidze in March, and now “The Italian Dream” hopes to get back in the title conversation with a win over Cannonier.

Like Vettori, Cannonier has been a staple of the UFC’s middleweight division for years, and like Vettori, Cannonier also fell short to Israel Adensaya in his lone title shot. Currently the No. 6 ranked middleweight according to MMA Fighting, Cannonier rebounded from that title loss with a win over Sean Strickland in December. Another big win here could put Cannonier right back on the short list.

Check out the UFC Vegas 75 main event live blog below.