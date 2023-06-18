Israel Adesanya recounts airport arrest following UFC 281 title fight loss

Israel Adesanya’s 2022 campaign ended badly — and, for a moment, it looked like it was going to be a lot worse.

Following Adesanya’s middleweight title fight loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281 — a loss Adesanya immediately avenged at UFC 287 five months later — “The Last Stylebender” was briefly detained at JFK Airport in Queens, N.Y., as he was preparing to fly back to New Zealand. The reason for Adesanya’s arrest was the discovery of brass knuckles in his possession. A weapons charge was eventually dismissed.

Appearing in studio recently on The MMA Hour, Adesanya recounted the experience, which he says was well-handled by airport security, for the most part.

“It’s crazy how life happens,” Adesanya said. “You lose the belt, you go to the airport get arrested. … First thing I did when I got into the cell was meditate for about 15 minutes. [I was in the cell] for about 45 minutes. They were all, like, “What the f***? What are you doing here?’ People started coming like, ‘Oh s***, hey Israel. What happened? We’ll get you out of here as soon as possible.’

“That’s life. I like these experiences, whether good or bad, it all happens for my benefit and my favor.”

Considering that he was coming off of losing his middleweight title and then subsequently locked in a cell, there was reason for Adesanya to wonder if the universe was conspiring against him. But it didn’t take him long to dismiss those negative thoughts.

“I sit in the cell and I see people’s graffiti on the wall and I remember just thinking, ‘This is crazy,’” Adesanya said. “I was just fighting at Madison Square Garden literally a few days ago and now I’m in a cell in the airport. So I was like, ‘Right.’ I sat there and I just meditated, just to center myself again. From there it was, ‘Right. Cool. What are we going to do?’”

Adesanya can laugh at the misunderstanding now, especially since he avoided any serious trouble after jumping through the proper legal hoops to have his charges cleared. The brass knuckles that landed him in hot water were a gift from a fan, which his manager Tim Simpson admitted they carelessly threw in their luggage as they departed New York.

The incident has made Adesanya more careful about what gifts he accepts.

“This is why now I don’t take gifts from fans,” Adesanya said. “Also, some people might be weird, they might put some juju or some weird things. But shoutout to fans, they’re cool, and I think once they started to see I was taking gifts, guys would bring, like, an old sweatshirt. I was, like, ‘This isn’t my camp, Puma,’ I just give it back, it’s an excuse.

“It is what it is, it was a cool experience, regardless. It’s just part of life stories now. I guess I got arrested and put in cuffs.”

According to Adesanya, his airport misstep wasn’t the first time he’d found himself briefly under arrest. He recalled a dust-up back in New Zealand that had police putting him in handcuffs — though, again, Adesanya managed to avoid any major legal repercussions.

“[In] 2010, I had a fight, it was me versus four dudes in Burger King on Queen Street in Auckland,” Adesanya said. “He was harassing my friend’s girlfriend and I just turned around and handled him, and then me and his friends, I handled them. … Never throw a kick in a street fight, because then I slipped and I got up and I f***** the other dude up. When the cops came and put me in cuffs, as they were walking me, I saw this guy with knuckle dusters actually try to hit me. I was telling the officers, ‘I didn’t start this.’

“I stopped and he swung and missed and I looked at the officer and I was, like, ‘I told you.’ That’s why I don’t have a criminal record, because they looked at the footage and I was just defending myself and I was defending my friend and his partner because of some idiots.

“But yeah, that’s the only time I’ve been arrested in America, and, knock on wood, that’s the last time I’ll be arrested in America or anywhere in the world.”