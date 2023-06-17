Watch Regis Prograis vs. Danielito Zorrilla full fight video highlights from the Prograis vs. Zorrilla event, courtesy of the DAZN Boxing.

Prograis vs. Zorrilla took place June 17 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Regis Prograis (29-1, 24 KOs) looked to defend his WBC junior welterweight title against Danielito Zorrilla (17-2, 13 KOs) in the night’s main event, which aired live on DAZN.

Catch the video highlights below.

Round 1: Zorrilla takes center ring first. Prograis feints a lot as he moves his head and tries to find his range. Counter right hand from Zorrilla just misses. Prograis jabs and misses as he continues to try to walk towards Zorrilla a bit. Big left hook from Prograis misses upstairs. Short left lands on the inside for Zorrilla. Now Zorrilla doubles up his right hand and makes contact up top. Big shot lands for Zorrilla during an exchange and Prograis grabs and takes Zorrilla down. Now Prograis lands a big left just before the bell. Zorrilla 10-9.

Round 2: Both fighters staying on the outside and having difficulty finding effective range on their punches. Zorrilla is laying back as he’s the taller, longer fighter and waiting for Prograis to over-commit so he can land another big counter. Double right from Zorrilla scores up top. Jab lands for Zorrilla now. Prograis misses on a big left hand aimed at the head. Zorrilla 10-9, 20-18.

Round 3: Zorrilla continues to lay back and make Prograis take the chances he can counter. HARD LEFT HAND PUTS ZORRILLA DOWN ON HIS ASS! Zorrilla gets up and is ready to continue. Prograis is pressuring a bit now and lets his hands go. Both fighters trade and land with Zorrilla in the corner. Right hand lead from Zorrilla falls short. Prograis 10-8, 28-28.

Round 4: Zorrilla moving on the outside of the ring and partially lands a right hand. Jabs from Prograis don’t find the mark. Right hand lands to the body for Zorrilla. Prograis touches the body with a left. Slow round, I’m going to edge to Zorrilla. Zorrilla 10-9, 38-37.

Round 5: Prograis is stalking but he’s not really making any contact with his measuring jabs. Right hand lead from Zorrilla makes partial contact. Double right comes from Zorrilla, Prograis wants to respond with a left. Zorrilla attacks at the bell and I think he’s landing more consistently. Zorrilla 10-9, 48-46.

Round 6: Zorrilla blocks a left hand from Prograis. Prograis stalks and throws power punches while Zorrilla has his back towards the ropes. Zorrilla clearly enacting his game plan to take the air out of this fight but he was a bit too inactive this round for me. Prograis 10-9, 56-57.

Round 7: Left hand from Prograis leads off the round but he can’t really land it well. Jab lands for Zorrilla. Prograis continues to throw jabs that don’t land. Now Prograis throws a big left hand that Zorrilla blocks. Double right hand lead scores for Zorrilla. Zorrilla 10-9, 67-65.

Round 8: Zorrilla comes out on the move as he evades Prograis’ offense. Prograis tries to cut the ring off on Zorrilla but misses on a big left hand. Right hook lands for Prograis. Prograis continues to struggle to get into effective punching range. Right lands for Zorrilla, slightly buckling Prograis’ knees. Zorrilla 10-9, 77-74.

Round 9: Counter right makes partial contact for Zorrilla. Prograis lands a hard one and Zorrilla gets on the move. Counter left lands for Prograis. Prograis lunges on two punches that can’t find the mark. Combination comes from Zorrilla who takes a low straying blow from Prograis. Zorrilla wants to mix it up more now as he’s upset about what he believes was a deliberate foul by Prograis. Prograis 10-9, 84-86.

Round 10: Zorrilla has been quite effective at stinking this fight out and putting the pressure on Prograis to take chances. Counter to the body lands for Zorrilla. Jab drops Prograis but it it’s ruled a slip by the referee as the feet got tangled a bit. Zorrilla 10-9 96-93.

Round 11: Prograis misses on a left hand. Prograis is applying more pressure in this round and lands a right hook to the body. Now Zorrilla lands a body shot. Left to the body lands for Prograis. A couple of body shots land for Prograis before the fighters get tied up along the ropes. Straight left from Prograis lands to the body. Prograis 10-9, 103-105.

Round 12: Prograis comes out punching and Zorrilla leans on his neck and pushes him down. Prograis misses on punches from range. Prograis charges in but can’t find the mark on his punches. Nice counter lands for Zorrilla to the body. Prograis misses on more punches aimed at the head. Zorrilla lands some head shots and then a body shot. Right hand lead lands for Zorrilla. Prograis stalks but can’t corner Zorrilla, who then tries to turn him for a counter attack. Prograis touches the body. Counter right lands for Zorrilla. Heck, I’ve got Zorrilla winning an ugly fight on the cards, 115-112.

Official results: Regis Prograis def. Danielito Zorrilla via split decision (118-109 Prograis, 114-113 Zorrilla, 117-110 Prograis)