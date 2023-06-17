UFC Vegas 75 video: Manuel Torres brutalizes Nikolas Motta with standing elbow knockout

Manuel Torres entered Saturday’s UFC Vegas 75 event with a lot of hype and four consecutive first-round finishes. Less than two minutes later, both were increased.

Torres took on Nikolas Motta in a lightweight main card matchup. The bout was going as most expected it would — a lot of action and big shots thrown on both sides. Eventually, Torres landed a beautiful step-in elbow, and Motta was out like a light by the time his body hit the canvas.

Check out the tail end of the absolutely vicious knockout below.

Manuel Torres with an elbow from hell at #UFCVegas75! pic.twitter.com/Lg5zBvDmdb — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) June 18, 2023

The official time of the stoppage was at 1:50 of the opening round. “El Loco” made his promotional debut 13 months prior and delivered a first-round knockout punch to Frank Camacho in May 2022. Torres now has 12 career stoppages inside of a round.

With the loss, Motta’s UFC record drops to 1-2 after earning his shot in the promotion following his November 2020 Contender Series victory.