 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC Vegas 75 video: Manuel Torres brutalizes Nikolas Motta with standing elbow knockout

By Mike Heck
/ new
Manuel Torres

Manuel Torres entered Saturday’s UFC Vegas 75 event with a lot of hype and four consecutive first-round finishes. Less than two minutes later, both were increased.

Torres took on Nikolas Motta in a lightweight main card matchup. The bout was going as most expected it would — a lot of action and big shots thrown on both sides. Eventually, Torres landed a beautiful step-in elbow, and Motta was out like a light by the time his body hit the canvas.

Check out the tail end of the absolutely vicious knockout below.

The official time of the stoppage was at 1:50 of the opening round. “El Loco” made his promotional debut 13 months prior and delivered a first-round knockout punch to Frank Camacho in May 2022. Torres now has 12 career stoppages inside of a round.

With the loss, Motta’s UFC record drops to 1-2 after earning his shot in the promotion following his November 2020 Contender Series victory.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting