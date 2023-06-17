UFC Vegas 75 video: Kyung Ho Kang demolishes Cristian Quinonez with first-round submission

Kyung Ho Kang does not get paid by the hour.

On Saturday, Kang faced Cristian Quinonez in a prelim bantamweight bout at UFC Vegas 75, and “Mr Perfect” was just that, demolishing Quinonez in just over two minutes.

Both Kang and Quinonez came out of the gates firing as the two bantamweights exchanged shots right from the opening bell. Quinonez actually drew first blood, clipping Kang, who began to retreat. But as Quinonez advanced, Kang unleashed a monstrous combination along the fence that dropped Quinonez.

Kang immediately jumped on Quinonez looking for a choke, but Quinonez dropped down to his back. Kang followed and moved into mount, eventually floating into back mount and securing a fight-ending rear-naked choke at 2:25 of the first round.

The win was Kang’s second straight inside the UFC, and moves the South Korean fighter to 7-3 (with 1 no-contest) in his UFC career.

Check out Kang’s fantastic finish below.