‘Bulls*** call’: Pros react to controversial head clash ruling at UFC Vegas 75

By Jed Meshew
Carlos Hernandez celebrates at UFC Vegas 75.
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Controversy abounds at the UFC APEX, as the ending of the fight between Carlos Hernandez and Denys Bondar has drawn the ire of the MMA world.

On Saturday at UFC Vegas 75, Hernandez and Bondar met in a prelim flyweight clash that was a back-and-forth affair for most of the bout. With just seconds left in the contest, Hernandez appeared to be on his way to a clean decision victory and looked to make a strong closing statement, going for a big slam in the waning moments of the fight — and what happened next will be debated for days to come.

Hernandez slammed Bondar, but in so doing, the two fighters’ heads clashed. Either the slam or the head clash knocked Bondar out, and Hernandez followed up with vicious elbows just before the final horn. Referee Jerin Valel stopped the bout, but upon replay, the commission determined that the accidental clash of heads may have played a role in the finish. So instead of a last-second KO, the fight went to the judges for a technical decision.

In the end, the outcome was roughly the same, as Hernandez won a unanimous decision, however the former HFC flyweight champion was unhappy with the commission’s decision, as was the rest of the MMA world, who took to social media to speak their collective displeasure.

Check out what the MMA world had to say about the controversial ending.

