‘You can’t make that type of mistake’: Pros react to Keith Peterson’s fight-altering blunder at UFC Vegas 75

By Jed Meshew
Keith Peterson with Dan Argueta and Ronnie Lawrence
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The old adage is the best referees are the ones whose names you don’t know. Unfortunately, Keith Peterson made himself quite known on Saturday.

Peterson reffed the UFC Vegas 75 prelim bout between Daniel Argueta and Ronnie Lawrence when, early on in the bout, Argueta jumped on a guillotine choke, looking to finish. Lawrence defended well, but as Argueta moved into a mounted guillotine, Peterson got in close to monitor the action — and when he went to check whether Lawrence had gone out, Lawrence jerked his hand away, making a motion that almost resembled a tap.

Peterson certainly thought so at least, stopping the fight, which immediately had Lawrence protesting.

It’s was an unfortunate ending to a bout that was just getting started, but if there’s a silver lining it’s that Lawrence at least won’t be going home with a loss. After consulting with the replay official, Peterson recognized his error and the bout was ultimately ruled a no-contest. UFC commentator Dominick Cruz took the opportunity to take some shots at Peterson on the broadcast, and he was not the only fighter with such sentiments.

Here’s what other fighters had to say about Peterson’s big blunder.

