‘You can’t make that type of mistake’: Pros react to Keith Peterson’s fight-altering blunder at UFC Vegas 75

The old adage is the best referees are the ones whose names you don’t know. Unfortunately, Keith Peterson made himself quite known on Saturday.

Peterson reffed the UFC Vegas 75 prelim bout between Daniel Argueta and Ronnie Lawrence when, early on in the bout, Argueta jumped on a guillotine choke, looking to finish. Lawrence defended well, but as Argueta moved into a mounted guillotine, Peterson got in close to monitor the action — and when he went to check whether Lawrence had gone out, Lawrence jerked his hand away, making a motion that almost resembled a tap.

Peterson certainly thought so at least, stopping the fight, which immediately had Lawrence protesting.

It’s was an unfortunate ending to a bout that was just getting started, but if there’s a silver lining it’s that Lawrence at least won’t be going home with a loss. After consulting with the replay official, Peterson recognized his error and the bout was ultimately ruled a no-contest. UFC commentator Dominick Cruz took the opportunity to take some shots at Peterson on the broadcast, and he was not the only fighter with such sentiments.

Here’s what other fighters had to say about Peterson’s big blunder.

That’s actually absurd, the official makes a terrible mistake and calls a fight when it’s clear the kid didn’t tap. I agree with @DominickCruz there needs to be something done. You can’t make that type of mistake. But that hand was ready to tap. All he had to do was wait… — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 18, 2023

Damn! He didn’t tap. That’s a very tough one for Keith, Dan, and of course Lawrence, if ruled a stoppage finish. — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 17, 2023

He definitely did not tap!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) June 17, 2023

Andddddd now we have a botched call from Keith Peterson. That was NOT a tap. Interested to see how this review goes…. #UFCVegas75 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) June 17, 2023

Good on Keith to own up to the mistake. He’s still an elite ref, people make mistakes. He’s no Mario Yamasaki, that’s for sure. #UFCVegas75 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) June 17, 2023

Dang again Keith P …. No hard feelings https://t.co/AageLSUUYV — Raphael Assuncao (@RaphaAssuncao) June 18, 2023

Turned these fights on, unfortunate situation. Didn’t tap but looked like he was close to… no contest is the right call — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) June 17, 2023

I like that they do a no contest instead of adding an L on the other guy. #UFCVegas75 — Ode' ⭕️sbourne (@OdeOsbourne) June 17, 2023

They have to change the rules and figure out a way to restart a fight like that — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) June 18, 2023

Blue balls hurts , I feel for those guys — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) June 18, 2023

The very reason fighters and their managers should be pushing for flat rates only !!!



Human error is only significantly highlighted due to impactful financial loss from poor decisions https://t.co/Wmd1MIivPt — Damien Brown (@beatdown155) June 18, 2023