UFC Vegas 75 Results: Vettori vs. Cannonier

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 75 results for the Vettori vs. Cannonier fight card, a live blog for the main event, and more from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

In the main event, Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier square off in a contest between middleweight contenders. Vettori holds a 2-2 record over his past four fights, most recently defeating Roman Dolidze via unanimous decision this past March, while Cannonier won a split decision over Sean Strickland in his most recent outing.

Lightweights Arman Tsarukyan and Joaquim Silva face off in the co-main event.

Check out UFC Vegas 75 results below.

Related Get Latest UFC Odds From DraftKings Sportsbook

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joaquim Silva

Armen Petrosyan vs. Christian Leroy Duncan

Pat Sabatini vs. Lucas Almeida

Manuel Torres vs. Nikolas Motta

Nicolas Dalby vs. Muslim Salikhov

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Jimmy Flick vs. Alessandro Costa

Kyung Ho Kang vs. Cristian Quinonez

Carlos Hernandez vs. Denys Bondar

Tereza Bleda def. Gabriella Fernandes via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Daniel Argueta vs. Ronnie Lawrence declared a no-contest at 2:20 of Round 1 due to premature referee stoppage | Fighters react

Modestas Bukauskas def. Zac Pauga via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)