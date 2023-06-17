UFC Vegas 75 Results: Vettori vs. Cannonier

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 75 results for the Vettori vs. Cannonier fight card, a live blog for the main event, and more from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday night.
In the main event, Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier square off in a contest between middleweight contenders. Vettori holds a 2-2 record over his past four fights, most recently defeating Roman Dolidze via unanimous decision this past March, while Cannonier won a split decision over Sean Strickland in his most recent outing.
Lightweights Arman Tsarukyan and Joaquim Silva face off in the co-main event.
Check out UFC Vegas 75 results below.
Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)
Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier
Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joaquim Silva
Armen Petrosyan vs. Christian Leroy Duncan
Pat Sabatini vs. Lucas Almeida
Manuel Torres vs. Nikolas Motta
Nicolas Dalby vs. Muslim Salikhov
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)
Jimmy Flick vs. Alessandro Costa
Kyung Ho Kang vs. Cristian Quinonez
Carlos Hernandez vs. Denys Bondar
Tereza Bleda def. Gabriella Fernandes via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Daniel Argueta vs. Ronnie Lawrence declared a no-contest at 2:20 of Round 1 due to premature referee stoppage | Fighters react
Modestas Bukauskas def. Zac Pauga via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
