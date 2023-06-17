Video: Kickboxer Ulric Bokeme has front teeth brutally knocked out at GLORY Collision 5

GLORY kickboxer Ulric Bokeme had about as bad a night at the office as you can imagine.
On Saturday, Bokeme faced Michael Boahpeah in a middleweight contest at GLORY Collision 5, when disaster struck just a few minutes into the first round. After a seemingly normal exchange, Bokeme turned away and signaled to the referee that something was wrong with his mouthguard; and boy was he right. After the action was paused, Bokeme’s mouthguard fell out and his front teeth with it, causing the referee to end the contest at just 2:08 of Round 1.
Check out the gruesome scene below, including a closeup of Bokeme’s teeth on the GLORY canvas.
TKO - FRONT TEETH KNOCKED OUT— GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) June 17, 2023
Michael Boapeah wins in unique fashion at #COLLISION5 pic.twitter.com/z5WVWFY3K8
The grim spectacle doesn’t end there though as afterwards, Bokeme told his corner that not only did his teeth get knocked out onto the canvas, he also swallowed a few.
Brutal start to the main card.— Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) June 17, 2023
Ulric Bokeme just got his front row of teeth knocked out against Michael Boapeah. He told his corner he couldn't continue because some went down his throat. #COLLISION5 pic.twitter.com/Kqc4JGY6Ck
This is the second major mouthguard failure in as many months as Luke Rockhold suffered a similar fate in his fight with Mike Perry at BKFC 41 in late April.
