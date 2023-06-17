Video: Kickboxer Ulric Bokeme has front teeth brutally knocked out at GLORY Collision 5

GLORY kickboxer Ulric Bokeme had about as bad a night at the office as you can imagine.

On Saturday, Bokeme faced Michael Boahpeah in a middleweight contest at GLORY Collision 5, when disaster struck just a few minutes into the first round. After a seemingly normal exchange, Bokeme turned away and signaled to the referee that something was wrong with his mouthguard; and boy was he right. After the action was paused, Bokeme’s mouthguard fell out and his front teeth with it, causing the referee to end the contest at just 2:08 of Round 1.

Check out the gruesome scene below, including a closeup of Bokeme’s teeth on the GLORY canvas.

TKO - FRONT TEETH KNOCKED OUT



Michael Boapeah wins in unique fashion at #COLLISION5 pic.twitter.com/z5WVWFY3K8 — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) June 17, 2023

The grim spectacle doesn’t end there though as afterwards, Bokeme told his corner that not only did his teeth get knocked out onto the canvas, he also swallowed a few.

Brutal start to the main card.



Ulric Bokeme just got his front row of teeth knocked out against Michael Boapeah. He told his corner he couldn't continue because some went down his throat. #COLLISION5 pic.twitter.com/Kqc4JGY6Ck — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) June 17, 2023

This is the second major mouthguard failure in as many months as Luke Rockhold suffered a similar fate in his fight with Mike Perry at BKFC 41 in late April.