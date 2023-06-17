 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Video: Kickboxer Ulric Bokeme has front teeth brutally knocked out at GLORY Collision 5

By Jed Meshew
/ new
Ulric Bokeme at GLORY Collision 5
Ulric Bokeme at GLORY Collision 5
Beyond Kickboxing Twitter

GLORY kickboxer Ulric Bokeme had about as bad a night at the office as you can imagine.

On Saturday, Bokeme faced Michael Boahpeah in a middleweight contest at GLORY Collision 5, when disaster struck just a few minutes into the first round. After a seemingly normal exchange, Bokeme turned away and signaled to the referee that something was wrong with his mouthguard; and boy was he right. After the action was paused, Bokeme’s mouthguard fell out and his front teeth with it, causing the referee to end the contest at just 2:08 of Round 1.

Check out the gruesome scene below, including a closeup of Bokeme’s teeth on the GLORY canvas.

The grim spectacle doesn’t end there though as afterwards, Bokeme told his corner that not only did his teeth get knocked out onto the canvas, he also swallowed a few.

This is the second major mouthguard failure in as many months as Luke Rockhold suffered a similar fate in his fight with Mike Perry at BKFC 41 in late April.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting