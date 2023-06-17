 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

PFL’s Ray Sefo reacts to Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou faceoff, confirms Bellator merger talks

By MMA Fighting Newswire
ATLANTA — PFL president Ray Sefo reacts to a busy night at PFL 5, the viral face-to-face between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou, rumors of PFL acquiring Bellator, and more.

