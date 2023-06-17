Sergio Pettis on Patricio Pitbull: ‘I thought I was going to lose this fight, I ain’t gonna lie’

Sergio Pettis surprised even himself at Bellator 297.

Coming off a serious knee injury and fighting for the first time in 18 months, Pettis had his work cut out for him on Friday night. Not only was his opponent Patricio Pitbull widely considered the greatest fighter in Bellator history, Pitbull was also out to make history as he sought to become the first-ever three-division champion of a major MMA organization.

But Pettis had other plans.

The 29-year-old bantamweight champion successfully defended his throne with the finest performance of his 28-fight pro career, dominating Pitbull en route to a one-sided unanimous decision to beat the odds and notch his second defense of the belt.

“I thought I was going to lose this fight, I ain’t going to lie,” Pettis admitted Friday at Bellator 297’s post-fight press conference.

“I was telling my girl, I’m like, ‘Hey, if I lose to anybody, it’s OK to lose to Patricio Pitbull. He’s a legend.’ So I didn’t think I was going to lose, I just had battles with my mind. I was kind of nervous, scared, all of the above; 18 months off of competing, so I kind of forgot how all of this felt. And I’m surprised. I am surprised. It’s the opposite of Nate Diaz — I am surprised, motherf*****s.”

But one person who did have faith in Pettis?

It was his older brother, former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis, who cashed a winning betting ticket on his sibling for a cool $122,500.

Watch Pettis’ post-fight press conference above to see him discuss Friday’s big win, his next title defense against Bellator grand prix winner Patchy Mix, and more.