Jon Jones: Francis Ngannou has ‘big muscles’ but ‘I know that I’m badder than him’

Jon Jones knew he’d likely run into Francis Ngannou with both fighters attending PFL 5 in Atlanta on Friday.

Despite the inevitable showdown, which included a rather lengthy faceoff where they shared a few words with each other, the new UFC heavyweight champion felt no need to create unnecessary drama, especially considering the circumstances surrounding their encounter. While Jones is holding onto the UFC title, Ngannou exited the promotion and left heavyweight gold behind to pursue free agency, which led to him signing a lucrative contract with the PFL.

In other words, Jones and Ngannou can talk all they want, but it seems almost unfathomable that they’ll ever actually clash in the cage.

“I’ve met Francis before,” Jones said during the PFL broadcast before their face-to-face. “He’s a sweetheart of a guy. Outside of the fight game, he’s a pretty respectful guy. I can be very respectful as well. I’m looking forward to seeing the brother, giving him some knuckles.

“If we’re not fighting, there’s no reason to have a bunch of beef, especially when we see each other in person.”

While there was no pushing or shoving involved, Jones and Ngannou did engage in a slightly tense faceoff, which the crowd in Atlanta certainly enjoyed. The fighters exchanged words, with Jones telling Ngannou at one point “you don’t want no smoke,” but ultimately they still smiled and shook hands before separating.

With the UFC and PFL highly unlikely to ever co-promote together, Jones and Ngannou can only talk about what would potentially happen in a fight between them.

Of course, Jones remains fully confident in the expected result should he ever actually cross paths with Ngannou in the cage.

“I know that I’m badder than him,” Jones said. “I don’t have to give him any weird looks or whatever. His big muscles, he’s a very impressive looking figure, but when it comes to this fight game, it’s my whole world and I know who I am.”

Even prior to Friday night, Jones and Ngannou have continued to take aim at each other through interviews and social media because it’s clear both would love a fight to materialize, even if there’s little to no chance the fantasy matchmaking becomes reality.

As it stands, Ngannou is busy pursing a potential boxing match before eventually turning his attention back to MMA, with plans to debut in the PFL sometime in 2024.

Meanwhile, Jones is locked in negotiations with the UFC for his next fight, with all signs pointing towards an eventual matchup against ex-heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. The fight could possibly take place at a planned event at Madison Square Garden in New York in November, although no deal has been finalized yet.

With all that happening, Jones ultimately didn’t really feel a need to escalate whatever rivalry he might have with Ngannou, because there’s no way to settle it where it matters most.

“It’s cool to talk trash and keep the fans excited and stuff like that,” Jones said. “But if there’s no fight contract, we’re bros at the end of the day.”