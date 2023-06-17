UFC Vegas 75 predictions

There’s no other way to put it: We’re in the dog days of the UFC calendar.

Fans weren’t exactly thrilled with UFC 289, the promotion’s June pay-per-view offering, and we now find ourselves with three straight card lineups that are long on potential and short on star power. So for our first moderately anticipated headliner of this stretch, Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier, come on down!

Saturday’s UFC Vegas 75 main event features two middleweight contenders who are already back on the upswing after rebounding from tough losses: Vettori to Robert Whittaker, and Cannonier to Israel Adesanya. Their past lackluster title performances probably leave them farther back in the contender line than their rankings suggest — Vettori is No. 5 in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, Cannonier No. 6 — but that doesn’t mean there isn’t fun to be had in this matchup.

Vettori showed there’s a wild man in there when he battled Paulo Costa in a wild one a couple of years back and Cannonier piled up plenty of memorable finishes before his much-maligned five-rounder with Adesanya. Let’s hope for the best and that these two can cap off an otherwise forgettable card on paper.

The most talked-about fighter of the night could end up being Arman Tsarukyan, who competes in the co-main event against lightweight veteran Joaquim Silva. Still just 26 years old, Tsarukyan has been a favorite to break through for years, not only due to his impressive victories, but how poised he’s looked in decision losses to Mateusz Gamrot and Islam Makhachev.

Let’s not forget that Tsarukyan made his debut at 22 years old and went three hard rounds with the future champion. He’s expected to roll through Silva and if he performs as expected, a couple of ranked opponents and then a title should could be in his near future.

What: UFC Vegas 75

Where: UFC APEX in Las Vegas

When: Saturday, June 17. The six-fight preliminary card begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+, followed by a six-fight main card at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

(Numbers in parentheses indicate standing in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings)

Marvin Vettori (5) vs. Jared Cannonier (6)

It’s the angry energy of Marvin Vettori vs. the measured calmness of Jared Cannonier.

Granted, that’s not the sexiest way to sell a UFC main event, but the difference in demeanor between Vettori and Cannonier is the most compelling aspect of this fight. Can Vettori impose his will on Cannonier or will the patience of Cannonier draw Vettori into a trap?

Both fighters have plenty of five-round experience, which should make this a tactical (and unfortunately, dull) affair at times. Vettori will look to set Cannonier up for big shots by chipping away with leg kicks, while Cannonier will answer with leg kicks of his own and throw elbows in the clinch. This could be a grimy fight if these two end up grappling.

I don’t have much confidence in Vettori going to his wrestling to win this one as Cannonier is difficult to hold down. As great as Vettori’s cardio is, that doesn’t mean that he can just waste energy on empty takedowns. This one will be decided on the feet, with each fighters’ performance in the last three rounds leaving the biggest impact on the judges.

It should be a close one, so I’m going with Cannonier to sneak by on the scorecards with timely takedown defense and the more impactful shots over the course of 25 minutes, even if he can’t quite crack the iron chin of Vettori.

Pick: Cannonier

Arman Tsarukyan (10) vs. Joaquim Silva

Could this be a trap fight for young Arman Tsarukyan?

Unsurprisingly, Tsarukyan is the surest bet on the card according to DraftKings, who have him as a -1050 favorite. That seems disrespectful to Silva, a pro since 2018, who has seen all kinds of style matchups in his UFC career. It hurts that Silva just hasn’t been very active. This is his third fight since 2018.

Silva’s trademark is his busy, springy striking style, which has caught many an opponent off guard in the past. He has speed to spare and he excels at capitalizing on mistakes. A striking battle might not favor Silva, but it’s probably his best bet to pull off this upset.

There are holes in Tsarukyan’s game for sure as he tends to rely on his athleticism to dodge out of the way of strikes rather than applying fundamental standup defense. That could put him in trouble against Silva. Fortunately for Tsarukyan, he’s an outstanding wrestler who almost always scores one perfectly timed takedown every time he fights.

Those openings will definitely be there against Silva and I don’t know how long the Brazilian veteran can hold Tsarukyan off. I’m going with Tsarukyan by ground-and-pound knockout.

Pick: Tsarukyan

Armen Petrosyan vs. Christian Leroy Duncan

Armen Petrosyan fights exactly like you think a kickboxer-turned-mixed martial artist would, even though he’s not related to the famous Petrosyan brothers (Giorgio and, uh, a different Armen). He wants to control distance, keep his opponents guessing by mixing high and low attacks, and generally avoid taking a risk unless absolutely necessary.

Christian Leroy Duncan, on the other hand, is a more free-flowing fighter cut from the same cloth as Anderson Silva and Israel Adesanya. The former Cage Warriors middleweight champion has a long, long way to go before being regularly spoken of in the same breath as those living legends, but I can’t help but watch his performances and feel like we’re seeing glimpses of greatness.

The casual stance-switching, the cheeky feints, the finishing instincts, Duncan has shown a ton of promise in the early stages of his career. I trust him to figure Petrosyan out and take him out inside the distance, even though I know I’m getting ahead of myself.

Please, anything but another listless Petrosyan decision.

Pick: Duncan

Pat Sabatini vs. Lucas Almeida

Lucas Almeida is such an exciting addition to the UFC’s featherweight division. He throws everything with force and if he can’t get a KO, he’s just as enthusiastic about locking in a choke to force the tap. He’s tall for a 145er too, standing 5-foot-11, which helps him to snipe at his opponents.

All that said, I don’t love his chances of keeping this fight standing. Pat Sabatini has made it no secret that his plan is to take his opponents down and he’s more than fine with working from inside his opponent’s guard. He’ll have to be wary of Almeida’s ground game and defuse any submission attempts before they have time to develop.

There plenty of thrilling battles ahead for Almeida, I just don’t see him stopping Sabatini’s takedowns for three rounds. Sabatini by decision.

Pick: Sabatini

Manuel Torres vs. Nikolas Motta

I know, I know, there could be plenty of decisions on the main card. You probably won’t have to worry about that with Manuel Torres and Nikolas Motta.

Neither fighter will to come out firing wild bombs, but once they get going it is fun to watch. We’re getting a fun contrast in body types here too with the tight and compact Motta having to navigate the reach advantage of Torres. Expect the first round to be a classic feel-out frame before they start cooking in Round 2.

Give me the taller, longer fighter in this case. With respect to Motta, a dangerous puncher at 155 pounds, I don’t think he’s able to solve the tricky Torres. Instead, it will be the Mexican lightweight who finds a way to open up Motta’s defenses and put him away with strikes.

Pick: Torres

Nicolas Dalby vs. Muslim Salikhov

If Nicolas Dalby is going to pull off this upset, I’d like to see him push the pace here and not just try to anticipate or react to Muslim Salikhov’s offense. “King of Kung Fu” has an easy time of things when his opponents allow him to set the tempo and I don’t think Dalby has the technical acumen to dance that dance with Salikhov.

Dalby may want to consider mixing the martial arts and focus on getting this fight to the mat, but that’s not a guaranteed path to victory by any means. Salikhov has rounded out his game enough that it takes more than above average wrestling to get him down. Again, Dalby’s best bet is to come forward and disrupt Salikhov’s rhythm — without getting his head taken off by a Salikhov counter, of course. Easy work, right?

Far be it from me to question Dalby’s ability to overcome adversity, something he has done plenty of in his professional and personal life. But this seems like a matchup tailor-made for Salikhov to win on points.

Pick: Salikhov

Preliminaries

Jimmy Flick def. Alessandro Costa

Cristian Quinonez def. Kyung Ho Kang

Denys Bondar def. Carlos Hernandez

Tereza Bleda def. Gabriella Fernandes

Ronnie Lawrence def. Daniel Argueta

Modestas Bukauskas def. Zac Pauga