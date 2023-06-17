Felipe Bunes reveals positive drug test caused cancellation of UFC Vegas 75 debut vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

After the UFC announced that Felipe Bunes was out of a June 17 clash with Zhalgas Zhumagulov due to “medical reasons”, the former LFA flyweight champion took to social media to reveal the cause.

Bunes announced this week on his Instagram page that he was removed from the card “due to a drug test subject to further analysis.” Bunes did not reveal which substance caused the positive drug test.

“I have provided all the necessary information,” he added, “and I hope to have all this sorted out in the coming days so I can fight soon.”

Bunes (13-6) fights out of Pitbull Brothers in Natal, Brazil, and won three of his past four bouts to earn a shot in the UFC. The sole defeat came against an overweight Jussier Formiga in February 2022.

Zhumagulov was moved to next week’s UFC event in Jacksonville, Fla., where he faces octagon newcomer Joshua Van.

Check Bunes’ full statement below.