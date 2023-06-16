Anthony Pettis cashes $122,500 bet on brother Sergio’s underdog win at Bellator 297

No one was happier than Sergio Pettis on Friday night at Bellator 297 — except maybe Anthony Pettis.

The younger Pettis brother fended off Patricio Pitbull’s attempt at history by successfully defending his Bellator bantamweight title with a dominant showing in Bellator 297’s co-main event, winning a five-round decision over Pitbull by scores of 50-45, 50-45, and 49-46.

Pitbull was the talk of the event heading into Friday night, with his attempt at becoming the first three-division champion of a major MMA organization garnering plenty of headlines. To make matters even more daunting for Pettis, the bout was his first since December 2021 and the torn ACL the champ suffered in 2022. Yet the elder Pettis brother still had faith.

Following Sergio’s victory, Anthony posted a winning betting ticket on Twitter for the bout — and it looks as if he made a pretty penny off his sibling’s underdog win.

Anthony ultimately cashed a whopping total payout of $122,500 for the $50,000 wager he placed on his younger brother at +145 odds. That post can be seen below.