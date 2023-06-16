Video: Josiah Harrell blasts opponent through cage door in scary scene at LFA 160

Disaster was fortunately averted on Friday night at LFA 160 during a main card bout between Josiah Harrell and Mike Roberts.

Things briefly got scary early in the third round when Harrell hit Roberts with a blast double-leg takedown that drove Roberts hard into the fence. As fate would have it, the force of Harrell’s takedown was so strong that it blew the fence door wide open — and sent the two fighters tumbling out of the cage and headlong into a swarm of cageside onlookers.

Luckily, both Harrell and Roberts walked away OK from the incident and resumed their bout. Video of the scene can be seen below, courtesy of UFC Fight Pass.

Harrell (7-0) ultimately defeated Roberts via unanimous decision to win his promotional debut and preserve his undefeated record.

Roberts (9-9-1) has now lost back-to-back bouts after racking up a career-best three-fight win streak on the regional scene.