Video: Biaggio Ali Walsh, Muhammad Ali’s grandson, scores quick knockout at PFL 5

It might be time for Biaggio Ali Walsh to make the move to pro.

On Friday at PFL 5 in Atlanta, Ali Walsh faced Travell Miller in a featured amateur bout on the main card, and Muhammad Ali’s grandson showed he has hands that his grandfather would be proud of, knocking out Miller in 87 seconds.

Ali Walsh came out aggressively, pushing the pace right from the opening bell with leg kicks and combinations. Miller met him in kind and the two threw down, but Ali Walsh quickly proved the superior striker, flooring Miller with a combination against the cage.

The win is Ali Walsh’s fourth as an amateur, all by first-round knockout. Three of those wins have come inside the PFL SmartCage — and the only question now for Ali Walsh is when will the 24-year-old make his professional debut?

Check out video of the quick finish below.