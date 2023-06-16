Video: Denis Goltsov destroys Yorgan de Castro in 18 seconds at PFL 5

It didn’t take Denis Goltsov long to secure his place as the top seed in the 2023 PFL playoffs.

Goltsov faced Yorgan de Castro on Friday night in the final prelim fight at PFL 5, and the multiple-time heavyweight semifinalist showed out, stopping de Castro just 18 seconds into the first round. Goltsov came out firing early, snapping his jab in de Castro’s face — and just a few seconds in, he landed a sharp one that knocked de Castor off balance, setting him up for the big right hand finish.

Goltsov has been a stalwart in the PFL’s heavyweight division since 2019, thrice making it into the heavyweight playoffs, including last year. Unfortunately for Goltsov, visa issues forced him out of the 2022 playoffs, but this first-round finish of de Castro locked Goltsov in for the top seed in the 2023 playoffs, giving him yet another chance to win $1 million.

Check out the nasty finish below.