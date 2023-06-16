Bellator 297 results: Sergio Pettis dominates Patricio Pitbull to thwart three-division attempt

Sergio Pettis picked up the biggest win of his career on Friday, taking down arguably the greatest fighter in Bellator history with a lopsided decision over Patricio Pitbull.

Pettis displayed fast hands, accurate striking, and blinding speed over five rounds at Bellator 297, keeping Pitbull off balance from the start of the fight until the final second. The judges ultimately scored the bout 50-45, 50-45, and 49-46 for Pettis, giving him his second official defense of the Bellator bantamweight title.

In doing so, he also thwarted Pitbull’s attempt at becoming a three-division champion after the Brazilian held both the Bellator featherweight and lightweight titles in the past.

“Bellator, I’m taking out all your poster boys,” Pettis said after his latest win. “I think it’s time I get some respect. I’m your guy’s next star, 100 percent.”

Despite an 18-month layoff, Pettis didn’t look like he missed a step, coming out strong with a slick jab and launching head kicks early in the fight. Pitbull looked to counter with his power punches and he also planted Pettis on the canvas with a takedown in the opening round, although the 29-year-old veteran was quick to scramble back to his feet.

As time passed, Pettis gained more and more confidence in his striking, which led to a spinning wheel kick late in the second round that reverberated off the top of Pitbull’s head. Immediately, the Brazilian wobbled backwards, and Pettis attempted to seize on the opening but ran out of time as the clock expired.

That moment forced Pitbull to get more aggressive to make up for lost ground, but Pettis displayed lightning-quick striking as he consistently unloaded three- and four-punch combinations in succession. Pettis also mixed things up well as he peppered the Brazilian to the head and then back down to the body.

Even as Pitbull attempted to transition to more wrestling, Pettis did a good job thwarting his takedown attempts and then resetting in the center of the cage. There, Pettis connected with more volume, while Pitbull’s output was almost nonexistent outside of a few haymakers.

With time ticking away towards the final bell, Pettis was in complete control as he continued to confuse Pitbull with his wide variety of attacks, which included more jabs and even a couple of nasty front kicks right up the middle. He did most of this while fighting off his back foot as Pitbull continued to press forward, yet the Bellator featherweight champion was unable to really do any damage.

There was no doubt that Pettis did more than enough to earn the victory as he cemented himself as the 135-pound Bellator champion by dispatching Pitbull in impressive fashion.

After getting his hand raised, Pettis immediately turned his attention to Patchy Mix, who serves as his next opponent after claiming the Bellator bantamweight grand prix title with a stunning knockout over Raufeon Stots back in April. There is no timeline yet for that fight.