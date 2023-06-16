Bellator 297 video: Norbert Novenyi Jr. demolishes Kamil Oniszczuk with brutal 46-second knockout

If you don’t know by now, Norbert Novenyi Jr. is definitely a name to watch for the future.

On Friday at Bellator 297, the undefeated prospect delivered another jaw-dropping performance with a stunning 46-second knockout over Kamil Oniszczuk to move his record to 7-0 overall.

HE DOES IT AGAIN! @magicnorbi just keeps getting better and better inside the Bellator cage. Huge KNOCKOUT!



#Bellator297 @MonsterEnergy Prelims fueled by @superiorgrocers LIVE NOW pic.twitter.com/ld6AD1R3L4 — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) June 16, 2023

There was no feeling out process from Novenyi; he instead came after his opponent with guns blazing from the opening second after being unleashed from the corner.

Showing no fear of reprisal, Novenyi was fluid in his karate stance, which matched training partner Michael “Venom” Page’s, firing off a series of punches in succession.

Ultimately it was a right hand the slipped through Oniszczuk’s defense, blasting him behind the ear and sending him down to the canvas in a heap. Novenyi followed up with a few more hammerfists to earn the stoppage in another strong performance for the 23-year-old fighter from Hungary.

With the win, Novenyi will understandably grab the attention of a lot of middleweights on the Bellator roster as he continues to impress every time he sets foot in the cage.