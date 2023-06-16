Tyson Fury claims UFC has sent offer for Jon Jones ‘hybrid fight’

Tyson Fury wants everyone to know that a Jon Jones fight isn’t out of the question.

Fury, boxing’s heavyweight king, and Jones, the current UFC heavyweight champion, have gone back-and-forth for the past month over how a hypothetical matchup between the two would go, be it in boxing, MMA, or otherwise. The seemingly trivial discussion has caught the attention of UFC President Dana White, who has publicly offered to make the fight happen if Fury is genuinely interested.

According to Fury, there has been actual discussion between him and the UFC. In a live Twitter Space, Fury claimed that the promotion has already sent him an offer for a “hybrid rules fight” with Jones.

Listen to the clip below, courtesy of The Mac Life.

Tyson Fury: “There’s talks of me and Jon Jones doing a hybrid fight as we speak right now. I received an offer from the UFC yesterday.” pic.twitter.com/CVxTg85VGs — Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) June 16, 2023

“I’ve been in talks with Francis Ngannou for a hybrid fight,” Fury said. “There’s talks of me and Jon Jones doing a hybrid fight as we talk, right now. I received an offer from the UFC yesterday, so you never know what’s going to happen. The future’s bright, for sure, and there’s a lot of options out there.”

Former UFC heavyweight champion and current PFL roster member Francis Ngannou has long been discussed as an opponent for Fury, with the two either boxing or engaging in some kind of mixed-rules contest. It sounds like Fury has similar plans for Jones should there be any truth to his claim.

Fury also appears to have plenty of options in boxing, but highly anticipated bouts with the likes of Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua are yet to come to fruition. Though Usyk and Joshua’s camps have had plenty to say about why Fury is yet to share the ring with them, Fury puts the onus on his potential opponents to step up to the plate.

“It seems at the moment I’m struggling to get an actual boxing opponent,” Fury said. “I think Mauricio Sulaimán, the president of the WBC, did an interview podcast recently and he said, ‘Tyson’s a victim of his own success. He’s that good, people don’t want to fight him. They’d rather fight somebody else.’ That’s what I’m experiencing right now.

“I think I’ve called out everybody in the top 15 in the heavyweight division in the last six months and I’m still without an opponent as we speak today.”