Heck of a Morning: Conor McGregor in trouble again, what does this mean for his future?

Conor McGregor’s career could be in jeopardy following sexual assault accusations stemming from an alleged incident that took place at the NBA Finals in Miami last Friday. This isn’t the first time that McGregor’s name has been tied to such allegations, so could this be the incident that forces the UFC to make a decision on his fighting future?

On a Free-For-All-Friday edition of Heck of a Morning, guest host Alexander K. Lee talks about the McGregor situation and what this means for The Ultimate Fighter 31 and his expected matchup with Michael Chandler, plus what to make of the trio of major fights announced Thursday, including Max Holloway vs. “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. We also answer questions about Charles Oliveira’s GOAT argument and what we can expect in an Islam Makhachev rematch, Holloway potentially fighting one of the upcoming “BMF” title challengers Justin Gaethje or Dustin Poirier, Ian Machado Garry’s step-up fight against Geoff Neal, whether fighters should wear shirts and have more sponsorship opportunities, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.