UFC Vegas 75 weigh-in results: Marvin Vettori, Jared Cannonier on mark for middleweight main event

Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier are on schedule to get back on track in the middleweight standings.

The UFC Vegas 75 headliners successfully made weight at Friday’s official morning weigh-ins, with Jared Cannonier stepping to the scale 185.5 pounds and Marvin Vettori matching him at 185.5.

Vettori and Cannonier are No. 5 and No. 6 respectively in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings.

Both competitors are coming off wins that righted the ship following loses to elite middleweight competition. Vettori beat Roman Dolidze at UFC 286 to rebound from a unanimous decision loss to Robert Whittaker, and Cannonier won a split nod over Sean Strickland this past December to get back in the win column after falling short against middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 276.

In the lightweight co-main event, top contender Arman Tsarukyan weighed in at 155.5 pounds for his fight with Joaquim Silva, also 155.5.

UFC Vegas 75 takes place Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

All 24 fighters competing on Saturday’s card successfully made weight. However, the lineup has seen a couple of late scratches with Miles Johns vs. Raoni Barcelos and Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Felipe Bunes being removed from the card.

Barcelos showed up to the weigh-ins anyway and successfully stepped to the scale at 136 pounds. Presumably, this was to guarantee his show money, though he may also now be eligible to serve as a backup to the two remaining bantamweight bouts on the card.

See UFC Vegas 75 official weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

Marvin Vettori (185.5) vs. Jared Cannonier (185.5)

Arman Tsarukyan (155.5) vs. Joaquim Silva (155.5)

Armen Petrosyan (186) vs. Christian Leroy Duncan (186)

Pat Sabatini (145) vs. Lucas Almeida (145.5)

Manuel Torres (156) vs. Nikolas Motta (155.5)

Nicolas Dalby (170.5) vs. Muslim Salikhov (170)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Jimmy Flick (125.5) vs. Alessandro Costa (126)

Kyung Ho Kang (135.5) vs. Cristian Quinonez (135)

Carlos Hernandez (125) vs. Denys Bondar (126)

Tereza Bleda (125) vs. Gabriella Fernandes (126)

Daniel Argueta (136) vs. Ronnie Lawrence (136)

Zac Pauga (205) vs. Modestas Bukauskas (205)