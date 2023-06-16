Video shows Conor McGregor and alleged rape victim enter bathroom at Miami Heat game, McGregor legal team responds

Conor McGregor’s team has released a statement in response to a new video that has surfaced regarding sexual assault allegations against the UFC star.

On Thursday, it was reported that McGregor is accused of forcing himself upon a woman at Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets, which took place on June 9 at Kaseya Center in Miami. The story was first reported by TMZ, which released video that allegedly shows McGregor entering a washroom with the accuser.

Watch the video here:

In the brief clip, McGregor can be seen reaching out to a woman and guiding her toward the bathroom. It is unclear what their intentions were, whether the woman was forcefully led, and what role security played in the interaction (several large men are shown gathering in front of the washroom entrance, which may be unrelated to McGregor’s activity).

McGregor counsel Barbara R. Llanes (via Kessler PR Group) released the following statement to MMA Fighting in response to the video:

“After the video was released by TMZ, the claimant’s lawyer now has changed her story. Mr. McGregor welcomes the investigation, which he firmly believes will show the claims against him are false. After not responding to the demand for money made by claimant’s counsel, she turned to the media to apply pressure. This is no more than a shakedown.”

TSN was first to report the statement.

This past Monday, attorney Ariel Mitchell, representing the alleged victim, issued a demand letter to McGregor and his management that includes serious accusations directed at the fighter, his security, and Miami Heat security. The letter mentioned “sexual assault, battery, unlawful restraint, kidnapping, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress” and set a deadline of 7 p.m. EST on June 12, 2023, for McGregor’s team to respond before Mitchell pursues litigation.

It is also noted in the letter that McGregor allegedly forced the woman into the bathroom, which is possibly contradicted by the new footage.

McGregor’s legal team responded to Mitchell’s letter with a statement that read, “The allegations are false. Mr. McGregor will not be intimidated.”

The UFC and the Miami Heat organization also released statements addressing the allegations, which can be read below:

UFC “The organization is aware of the recent allegations regarding Conor McGregor and will continue to gather additional details regarding the incident. UFC will allow the legal process to play out before making any additional statements.”

Miami Heat “We are aware of the allegations and are conducting a full investigation. Pending the outcome of the investigation, we will withhold further comment.

Miami police confirmed to MMA Fighting that the agency’s special victims unit is “investigating a report that was filed Sunday, June 11, 2023.” No additional information has been released due to the case being an open investigation.

Mitchell’s demand letter includes a description of the alleged incident, with the accuser claiming that McGregor “shoved his tongue in the victim’s mouth and aggressively kissed her” after McGregor and security isolated her in the VIP men’s bathroom. McGregor is then accused of forcing the accuser to perform oral sex and later of preventing her from exiting a bathroom stall and attempting to sodomize her. The letter claims that the accuser escaped the situation, but forgot her purse, which she was able to retrieve from McGregor’s security team only after “several desperate pleas.”

Mitchell noted that “immediately after this assault, the victim contacted law enforcement and retained this firm.”

This is not the first time that McGregor has been accused of sexual assault. In 2018, Irish police investigated a claim that McGregor allegedly raped a woman in a Dublin hotel. No charges were filed and the alleged victim sued him in civil court, with the resolution of the case currently unknown.

In 2020, McGregor was arrested by French police after he was accused of exposing himself to a woman in the restroom of a bar; he was ultimately not charged with a crime.

McGregor is currently featured as a coach on The Ultimate Fighter 31, with the season previously taped and currently airing on ESPN. He and opposing coach Michael Chandler are expected to meet in a welterweight bout at a date still to be determined. It is not known if these allegations will affect the status of their bout or the show.