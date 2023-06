UFC Vegas 75 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 75 weigh-ins, all 24 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday. Watch a live stream of the official weigh-ins above, courtesy of Ag. Fight.

In the main event, Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier can weigh no more than 186 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title middleweight fight.

The UFC Vegas 75 official weigh-ins are expected to begin at 12 p.m. ET.

Check out UFC Vegas 75 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joaquim Silva

Armen Petrosyan vs. Christian Leroy Duncan

Pat Sabatini vs. Lucas Almeida

Manuel Torres vs. Nikolas Motta

Nicolas Dalby vs. Muslim Salikhov

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Jimmy Flick vs. Alessandro Costa

Kyung Ho Kang vs. Cristian Quinonez

Carlos Hernandez vs. Denys Bondar

Tereza Bleda vs. Gabriella Fernandes

Daniel Argueta vs. Ronnie Lawrence

Zac Pauga vs. Modestas Bukauskas