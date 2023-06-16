Bellator 297 results: Nemkov vs. Romero

MMA Fighting has Bellator 297 results for the Nemkov vs. Romero event and more from Friday’s action at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.
In the main event, light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov goes for a fourth defense of his title when he faces Yoel Romero.
In the co-main event, featherweight champion Patricio Freire looks to make history and become a three-division champion. Standing in his way is bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis, who returns from a 419-day layoff due to injury.
Former Bellator light heavyweight champion Phil Davis also competes on the main card against top contender Corey Anderson.
Get Bellator 297 results below.
Main Card (Showtime, 9 p.m. ET)
Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero
Sergio Pettis vs. Patricio Pitbull
Corey Anderson vs. Phil Davis
Daniel James vs. Gokhan Saricam
Preliminaries (MMA Fighting, 6 p.m. ET)
Wladmir Gouvea vs. Gabriel Sayeg
Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Pieter Buist
Jaleel Willis vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov
Norbert Novenyi Jr. vs. Kamil Oniszczuk
Archie Colgan vs. Emmanuel Sanchez
Timur Khizriev vs. Richie Smullen
Jordan Newman vs. Matthew Perry
Cody Law vs. Edwin Chavez
