Bellator 297 results: Nemkov vs. Romero

MMA Fighting has Bellator 297 results for the Nemkov vs. Romero event and more from Friday’s action at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

In the main event, light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov goes for a fourth defense of his title when he faces Yoel Romero.

In the co-main event, featherweight champion Patricio Freire looks to make history and become a three-division champion. Standing in his way is bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis, who returns from a 419-day layoff due to injury.

Former Bellator light heavyweight champion Phil Davis also competes on the main card against top contender Corey Anderson.

Main Card (Showtime, 9 p.m. ET)

Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero

Sergio Pettis vs. Patricio Pitbull

Corey Anderson vs. Phil Davis

Daniel James vs. Gokhan Saricam

Preliminaries (MMA Fighting, 6 p.m. ET)

Wladmir Gouvea vs. Gabriel Sayeg

Kyle Crutchmer vs. Bobby Nash

Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Pieter Buist

Jaleel Willis vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov

Mike Hamel vs. Shamil Nikaev

Norbert Novenyi Jr. vs. Kamil Oniszczuk

Archie Colgan vs. Emmanuel Sanchez

Alex Polizzi vs. Karl Moore

Timur Khizriev vs. Richie Smullen

Jordan Newman vs. Matthew Perry

Cody Law vs. Edwin Chavez