PFL 5 results: Delija vs. Greene

MMA Fighting has PFL 5 results for the Delija vs. Greene fight card at Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta on Friday night.
In the main event, 2022 heavyweight champion Ante Delija makes his 2023 debut when he faces Maurice Greene. Delija has won five straight fights, but withdrew from a bout to start the season and he needs a fast finish of Greene if he hopes to return to the playoffs.
The co-main event sees 2022 lightweight champion Larissa Pacheco continue her hunt for a featherweight tournament crown when she takes on former Invicta FC standout Amber Leibrock.
Friday’s card features the second half of the PFL heavyweight and featherweight seasons.
Check out PFL 5 results below.
Main Card (ESPN, 10 p.m. ET)
Ante Delija vs. Maurice Greene
Larissa Pacheco vs. Amber Leibrock
Renan Ferreira vs. Matheus Scheffel
Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Travell Miller — amateur bout
Preliminaries (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)
Denis Goltsov vs. Yorgan De Castro
Marina Mokhnatkina vs. Evelyn Martins
Danilo Marques vs. Marcelo Nunes
Julia Budd vs. Martina Jindrova
Olena Kolesnyk vs. Yoko Higashi
Patrick Brady vs. Jordan Heiderman
Loading comments...