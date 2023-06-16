PFL 5 results: Delija vs. Greene

MMA Fighting has PFL 5 results for the Delija vs. Greene fight card at Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta on Friday night.

In the main event, 2022 heavyweight champion Ante Delija makes his 2023 debut when he faces Maurice Greene. Delija has won five straight fights, but withdrew from a bout to start the season and he needs a fast finish of Greene if he hopes to return to the playoffs.

The co-main event sees 2022 lightweight champion Larissa Pacheco continue her hunt for a featherweight tournament crown when she takes on former Invicta FC standout Amber Leibrock.

Friday’s card features the second half of the PFL heavyweight and featherweight seasons.

Check out PFL 5 results below.

Main Card (ESPN, 10 p.m. ET)

Ante Delija vs. Maurice Greene

Larissa Pacheco vs. Amber Leibrock

Renan Ferreira vs. Matheus Scheffel

Aspen Ladd vs. Karolina Sobek

Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Travell Miller — amateur bout

Preliminaries (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Denis Goltsov vs. Yorgan De Castro

Marina Mokhnatkina vs. Evelyn Martins

Danilo Marques vs. Marcelo Nunes

Julia Budd vs. Martina Jindrova

Olena Kolesnyk vs. Yoko Higashi

Patrick Brady vs. Jordan Heiderman

Isaiah Pinson vs. Denzel Freeman