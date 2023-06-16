Bellator 297, UFC Vegas 75, and PFL 5 preview show: Which promotion has the best lineup this weekend?

There will be a lot of mixed martial arts action this weekend from three of the biggest promotions on the planet with Bellator 297 and PFL 5 on Friday, while the UFC returns to the APEX on Saturday night. Which card will have your attention the most?

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Jose Youngs preview Bellator 297, UFC Vegas 75, and PFL 5, and make the case for Bellator having the best lineup of the three — which includes Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero in the main event for the light heavyweight title, while Patricio Pitbull will look to become a three-division Bellator champ as he challenges Sergio Pettis for the bantamweight title. They’ll also discuss Saturday’s UFC Fight Night event, headlined by Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier, why that’s the kind of main event the UFC should be making more often, the card being pretty good compared to past APEX offerings, PFL’s next regular season event, Larissa Pacheco not headlining, and more.

Catch the Bellator 297, UFC Vegas 75, and PFL 5 preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.