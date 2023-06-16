Martin Lewandowski doubts Mariusz Pudzianowski retires after KSW Colosseum 2 knockout loss

Mariusz Pudzianowski is unquestionably a legend in KSW, but might the popular heavyweight have fought his last fight?

KSW President Martin Lewandowski doesn’t think so, despite the 46-year-old Pudzianowski recently suffering a second straight knockout loss at the promotion’s massive Colosseum 2 event in Warsaw, Poland. Pudzianowski actually fared well in the first round of the bout before succumbing to the strikes of his opponent, pro boxer Artur Szpilka, in Round 2.

On The MMA Hour, Lewandowski was asked if he thought Pudzianowski would consider retirement. Though Lewandowski can’t say for sure, he expects Pudzianowski to continue his illustrious career.

“To be honest, I didn’t speak with him yet,” Lewandowski said. “I don’t think so. I think that at least another two, I must say that he might do. For sure, he is completely depressed right now because he was so convinced he was going to win, especially since the first round was his.

“But no, I don’t think so, I haven’t spoken with the fighters. … I’m going to do the rounds with all the fighters who fought and ask them how they are. But Mariusz is just too ambitious and he knows that he didn’t say the last word.”

Pudzianowski made his pro debut with KSW in 2009 following a run as one of the most successful strongman competitors of all-time. His five World’s Strongest Man titles remain a record to this day. He continued to find success in MMA, at one point putting together a five-fight win streak that was recently stopped by fellow KSW star Mamed Khalidov this past December.

Lewandowski spoke about Pudzianowski’s powerful connection with the fans and the loyalty between the fighter and KSW.

“Not only Mamed, but also Michal Materla, Pudzianowski, all these three guys, my top big names were approached at least by one promotion and they got the offer and we just gave them better deals and terms,” Lewandowski said. “Starting with the money, also how we treat them and what position they have. Mamed lost a couple of times, Pudzianowski lost a couple of times in their fighting careers, and probably would be released by the contract.

“Pudzianowski has been fighting for KSW since 2009, I believe, and Mamed a bit earlier, so it’s been a long road with these two guys and I think they just feel appreciated. That’s probably what they felt, it’s their home, and they always will be more welcome here than somewhere else. But the financial issue was the most important because the guys are doing this for money.”