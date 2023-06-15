Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac headlines UFC Paris card on Sept. 2

Ciryl Gane gets the opportunity to headline the second-ever UFC Paris card when he faces Serghei Spivac in a main event on Sept. 2.

UFC officials announced the news on Thursday. Gane headlined UFC Paris this past September, as well. On that night, he dispatched Tai Tuivasa in a back-and-forth barnburner that ended with the French heavyweight scoring a third round knockout; the win earned him “Fight of the Night” honors.

From there, Gane competed for the vacant UFC heavyweight title, but he suffered a quick defeat at the hands of Jon Jones at UFC 285 in March.

Gane hopes to resurrect his chase for a title when he returns in September.

As for Spivac, the 28-year-old fighter from Moldova has been on an impressive run, with three consecutive wins, including a submission win over Derrick Lewis in his most recent outing in February. Spivac also holds wins over Greg Hardy, Augusto Sakai and Aleksei Oleinik.

The UFC’s return to Paris could potentially be an annual event given the back-to-back cards in September.