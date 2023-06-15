Max Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie set to headline UFC’s return to Singapore

What Max Holloway wants, Max Holloway gets.

The former featherweight champion has booked a main event showdown against The Korean Zombie at the newly announced UFC card in Singapore on Aug. 26.

UFC officials announced the matchup on Thursday.

Holloway called for the fight against Jung after vanquishing Arnold Allen in impressive fashion at UFC Kansas City in April. That win brought Holloway to 3-1 in his past four fights, including wins against Calvin Kattar and Yair Rodriguez. His only setback came in a trilogy with reigning featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski.

Meanwhile, The Korean Zombie makes his first appearance in the octagon since April 2022, when he suffered a fourth-round knockout loss to Volkanovski in his bid to become the 145-pound champion.

Overall, Zombie has gone 3-2 in his previous five fights with wins over Renato Moicano, Frankie Edgar and Dan Ige. His only other loss was against fellow featherweight contender Brian Ortega.

Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie headlines the UFC’s return to Singapore for the first time since UFC 275, when Jiri Prochazka took home the light heavyweight title with a win over Glover Teixeira.