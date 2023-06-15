Punahele Soriano out; Cody Brundage steps in to face Sedriques Dumas at UFC Jacksonville

A change has been made to the UFC Jacksonville card on June 24 with Punahele Soriano no longer competing on the card for undisclosed reasons. In his place, Cody Brundage will take a short notice opportunity to face off with Sedriques Dumas,

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Thursday.

The fight will serve as an opportunity for Brundage to get back on track after dropping back-to-back fights in his most recent appearances. Prior to that, Brundage had picked up a pair of wins in a row over Tresean Gore and Dalcha Lungiambula.

As for Dumas, he is still seeking his first UFC win after falling to Josh Fremd in his octagon debut back in March. Dumas joined the promotion by way of The Contender Series where he earned a first-round submission win to punch his ticket into the promotion.

Brundage vs. Dumas joins the UFC Jacksonville lineup with featherweights Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria clashing in the main event.

Mike Heck contributed to this report