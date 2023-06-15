Miles Johns out of Raoni Barcelos fight at UFC Vegas 75, bout cancelled

UFC Vegas 75 needs a new featured preliminary bout.

Officials announced Thursday that an injury has forced Miles Johns to be removed from his bantamweight bout against Raoni Barcelos, which was scheduled to take place Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The bout was to close out the preliminary portion of the lineup, but has now been cancelled with no replacement opponent for Barcelos.

It is not yet known what fight will now be the featured preliminary bout. According to the most recent schedule release, a flyweight bout between Jimmy Flick and Alessandro Costa is next in line.

Johns was to make his first appearance of 2023. He has won three of his past four fights, most recently defeating Vince Morales by unanimous decision this past November.

Barcelos fought in January at UFC Vegas 67, where he lost by first-round knockout to the undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov. The Brazilian veteran has gone 6-3 inside the octagon.

UFC Vegas 75 proceeds with 13 scheduled bouts. The card is headlined by a middleweight contenders’ bout between past title challengers Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier.