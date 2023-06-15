PFL 5 weigh-in video

Watch ceremonial weigh-in video for PFL 5: Delija vs. Greene, which takes place Friday at Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta.

In the main event, Ante Delija and Maurice Greene can weigh no more than 266 pounds (the limit for a non-title heavyweight fight).

Delija, a 2022 tournament champion, makes his 2023 season debut after being forced to withdraw from a bout against Yorgan De Castro this past April. Greene was successful in his first PFL bout of 2023, defeating Marcelo Nunes by second-round knockout.

In the co-main event, 2022 lightweight champion Larissa Pacheco faces Amber Leibrock in a featherweight bout. The fighters can weigh no more than 146 pounds.

At Thursday morning’s official weigh-ins, all but one of the 24 fighters competing Friday successfully made weight. The lone miss was featherweight Evelyn Martins, who came in at 147 pounds, one pound over the limit. Martins’ bout with Marina Mokhnatkina (145.4) will proceed as scheduled, with Martins forfeiting 20 percent of her purse as penalty and also losing one point in the PFL standings.

See PFL 5 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN, 10 p.m. ET)

Ante Delija (251) vs. Maurice Greene (255.4)

Larissa Pacheco (145.6) vs. Amber Leibrock (145.8)

Renan Ferreira (259) vs. Matheus Scheffel (260.6)

Aspen Ladd (145) vs. Karolina Sobek (145.6)

Biaggio Ali Walsh (155.6) vs. Travell Miller (154.4) — amateur bout

Preliminaries (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Denis Goltsov (246.2) vs. Yorgan De Castro (264.8)

Marina Mokhnatkina (145.4) vs. Evelyn Martins (147)*

Danilo Marques (250.6) vs. Marcelo Nunes (248.4)

Julia Budd (145.6) vs. Martina Jindrova (146.0)

Olena Kolesnyk (145.0) vs. Yoko Higashi (144.2)

Patrick Brady (256.8) vs. Jordan Heiderman (247.8)

Isaiah Pinson (247.8) vs. Denzel Freeman (261.8)

