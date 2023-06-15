John Dodson faces J.R. Ridge for inaugural flyweight title at BKFC 48

John Dodson is getting another flyweight title shot, but this time, it’s in bare-knuckle.

On Thursday, the BKFC announced that Dodson will face JR. Ridge for their inaugural flyweight title fight at BKFC 48 on Aug. 11 at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, N.M.

BKFC 48 Fight Announcement John Dodson will face JR Ridge for the flyweight championship in the main event at #BKFC48! @JohnDodsonMMA#comicbookposter pic.twitter.com/GUAdoNQUpI — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) June 15, 2023

Dodson is a two-time UFC flyweight title challenger, coming up short against Demetrious Johnson in 2013 and 2015. Following his second loss, Dodson moved up to bantamweight where he competed for several years before returning to 125 pounds last year when he made his BKFC debut with a 40-second win over Ryan Benoit. Dodson followed that up with a 1:41 second knockout of former interim bantamweight champion Jarod Grant at Knucklemania 3 to lock in his flyweight title shot.

In contrast, Ridge’s entire career has taken place in the BKFC. The 37-year-old Filipino fighter is currently on a two-fight winning streak in the promotion, most recently defeating Chance Wilson at BKFC 32 to secure his shot against Dodson.

No other bouts have been announced for the fight card at this time.