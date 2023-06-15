Heck of a Morning: Gauging confidence levels in McGregor vs. Chandler, Makhachev vs. Oliveira 2 being made

There’s a massive fight on the table between The Ultimate Fighter 31 coaches Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, but with Dana White’s recent comments, McGregor not being in the USADA pool just yet, amongst others, do you have a lot of confidence in this fight being made?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck gives his thoughts on whether or not the bout takes place before the end of the year. Additionally, listener topics include the confidence levels in Charles Oliveira getting a lightweight championship rematch with Islam Makhachev after his UFC 289 performance against Beneil Dariush, Arman Tsarukyan’s seemingly long road towards title contention, the UFC Vegas 75 main event between Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier, predictions for UFC pay-per-view main events for the final stretch of 2023, and much more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

