Bellator 297 weigh-in results: Patricio Pitbull shows shredded physique in successful drop to 135 pounds

Patricio Pitbull is ready to rock in a new weight class.

The reigning featherweight champion challenges bantamweight titleholder Sergio Pettis in Friday’s Bellator 297 co-main event in Chicago, and both fighters could we no more than 135 pounds when they stepped on the scale. Pettis weighed in first at 134 pounds, with Pitbull later arriving at 134.2 pounds at Thursday morning’s official weigh-ins.

Watch Pitbull’s successful weigh-in below.

This is Pitbull’s first fight at bantamweight inside the Bellator cage. He seeks three-division glory having previously held the promotion’s lightweight title and currently stands at No. 12 in the MMA Fighting Pound-for-Pound Rankings.

Main event competitors Vadim Nemkov and Yoel Romero also successfully made weight at 203.8 and 205 pounds, respectively. Nemkov seeks the fourth straight successful defense of his light heavyweight title, while Romero challenges for Bellator gold for the first time. During his run with the UFC, Romero challenged for middleweight belts on several occasions.

All 30 fighters competing Friday successfully made weight.

Watch ceremonial weigh-in video above starting at 2 p.m. ET.

See Bellator 297 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (Showtime, 9 p.m. ET)

Vadim Nemkov (203.8) vs. Yoel Romero (205)

Sergio Pettis (134) vs. Patricio Pitbull (134.2)

Corey Anderson (205) vs. Phil Davis (206)

Daniel James (265) vs. Gokhan Saricam (246)

Preliminaries (MMA Fighting, 6 p.m. ET)

Wladmir Gouvea (264) vs. Gabriel Sayeg (261)

Kyle Crutchmer (171) vs. Bobby Nash (171)

Gadzhi Rabadanov (156) vs. Pieter Buist (156)

Jaleel Willis (171) vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov (170)

Mike Hamel (155) vs. Shamil Nikaev (156)

Norbert Novenyi Jr. (185) vs. Kamil Oniszczuk (186)

Archie Colgan (155) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (155)

Alex Polizzi (204) vs. Karl Moore (205)

Timur Khizriev (145) vs. Richie Smullen (145)

Jordan Newman (186) vs. Matthew Perry (184)

Cody Law (145) vs. Edwin Chavez (146)