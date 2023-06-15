Between the Links: UFC 289 fallout, Amanda Nunes retires, Charles Oliveira shines, weekend tripleheader

UFC 289 is in the books and will go down to most in the MMA community as a card that exceeded expectations. It also saw one of the best to ever compete inside the octagon calling it a career after a dominant final title defense.

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel discusses the aftermath of this past Saturday’s pay-per-view event, Amanda Nunes retiring following her win over Irene Aldana, and where the women’s 135-pound division goes from here. Additionally, topics include Charles Oliveira’s first-round finish of Beneil Dariush and if the rematch for the lightweight title with Islam Makhachev is the fight to make, Bellator 297 this Friday, featuring Patricio Pitbull’s quest to become a three-division champion, if that’s the best card of the weekend, plus UFC Vegas 75, PFL 5, and more.

Host Mike Heck moderates the matchup between MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and Alexander K. Lee.

