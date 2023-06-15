Bellator 297 weigh-in video

MMA Fighting has Bellator 297 ceremonial weigh-in video and official weigh-in highlights for Friday’s event at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.
In the main event, light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov goes for his fourth straight title defense (excluding one no contest) as he faces Yoel Romero. The headliners can weigh no more than 205 pounds for the championship bout.
In the co-main event, reigning featherweight champion and former lightweight champion Patricio Pitbull attempts to become a three-division champion when he challenges bantamweight titleholder Sergio Pettis. The competitors must weigh no more than 135 pounds.
The official weigh-ins will begin at 10 a.m. ET. See highlights below, courtesy of FanSided MMA.
#BELLATOR297 Weigh-in results: Vadim Nemkov 203.8 pic.twitter.com/1z3ulbyHjp— Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) June 15, 2023
#BELLATOR297 Weigh-in results: Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) 134 pic.twitter.com/vx22PT0tJo— Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) June 15, 2023
The ceremonial weigh-ins will begin at 2 p.m. ET.
Get Bellator 297 weigh-in results below.
Main Card (Showtime, 9 p.m. ET)
Vadim Nemkov (203.8) vs. Yoel Romero
Sergio Pettis (134) vs. Patricio Pitbull
Corey Anderson (205) vs. Phil Davis
Daniel James vs. Gokhan Saricam
Preliminaries (MMA Fighting, 6 p.m. ET)
Wladmir Gouvea vs. Gabriel Sayeg
Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Pieter Buist
Jaleel Willis vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov
Norbert Novenyi Jr. vs. Kamil Oniszczuk
Archie Colgan vs. Emmanuel Sanchez
Timur Khizriev vs. Richie Smullen
Jordan Newman vs. Matthew Perry
Cody Law vs. Edwin Chavez
Loading comments...