Bellator 297 weigh-in video

MMA Fighting has Bellator 297 ceremonial weigh-in video and official weigh-in highlights for Friday’s event at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

In the main event, light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov goes for his fourth straight title defense (excluding one no contest) as he faces Yoel Romero. The headliners can weigh no more than 205 pounds for the championship bout.

In the co-main event, reigning featherweight champion and former lightweight champion Patricio Pitbull attempts to become a three-division champion when he challenges bantamweight titleholder Sergio Pettis. The competitors must weigh no more than 135 pounds.

The official weigh-ins will begin at 10 a.m. ET. See highlights below, courtesy of FanSided MMA.

The ceremonial weigh-ins will begin at 2 p.m. ET.

Get Bellator 297 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (Showtime, 9 p.m. ET)

Vadim Nemkov (203.8) vs. Yoel Romero

Sergio Pettis (134) vs. Patricio Pitbull

Corey Anderson (205) vs. Phil Davis

Daniel James vs. Gokhan Saricam

Preliminaries (MMA Fighting, 6 p.m. ET)

Wladmir Gouvea vs. Gabriel Sayeg

Kyle Crutchmer vs. Bobby Nash

Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Pieter Buist

Jaleel Willis vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov

Mike Hamel vs. Shamil Nikaev

Norbert Novenyi Jr. vs. Kamil Oniszczuk

Archie Colgan vs. Emmanuel Sanchez

Alex Polizzi vs. Karl Moore

Timur Khizriev vs. Richie Smullen

Jordan Newman vs. Matthew Perry

Cody Law vs. Edwin Chavez