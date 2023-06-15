Morning Report: Islam Makhachev argues against Jon Jones’ ‘bulls***’ No. 1 pound-for-pound ranking

Islam Makhachev doesn’t understand how he isn’t considered the best fighter on the planet.

Champions clashed at UFC 284 this past February in Perth, Australia, with the label of pound-for-pound best fighter promoted as on the line. UFC featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski made his return to the lightweight division in a home game with hopes of dethroning the recently crowned Makhachev. Unfortunately for “The Great,” he fell short via a back-and-forth unanimous decision, leaving him without a second belt to help cover each shoulder.

Volkanovski was ranked one spot ahead of Makhachev as No. 1 in the promotion’s official pound-for-pound rankings ahead of the bout and stayed put despite his loss. One month later at UFC 285, three-time light heavyweight titleholder and arguably the greatest fighter of all time, Jon Jones made his return as a heavyweight debutant. The 35-year-old “Bones” successfully captured the vacant title in his return, submitting former interim champion Ciryl Gane with a guillotine choke just over two minutes into the bout. The win was enough to catapult Jones into that No. 1 spot he’d occupied at several points throughout his illustrious career, while Makhachev now sits at No. 3 in the official rankings.

“This is bulls***, brother,” Makhachev told Daniel Cormier. “How Jon Jones can be No. 1? He beat some guy who is not champion. This guy (Gane) don’t have belt, and they put him No. 1 pound-for-pound. This is bulls***. … Doesn’t matter how he beat him. The UFC put him best pound-for-pound. But other people who know about MMA, they know who is the best fighter in the world. Don’t call me lightweight champion. Call me pound-for-pound best fighter.”

In the MMA Fighting Pound-for-Pound rankings, Makhachev still sits at No. 1, with Volkanovski at No. 2 and Jones at No. 3.

Jones’ move up in weight accompanied by his resume was likely a large factor in what led to his return to the top spot. Both he and Makhachev have been dominant forces throughout their careers thus far, suffering only one loss each in 25-plus fights. While Makhachev has exclusively fought as a lightweight, he does hope to join the dual-division champions list one day with a venture to welterweight.

When the eventual move happens, Makhachev hopes he won’t be denied his place as the best in the world.

“This is my dream, and I’m sure I can be double champion,” Makhachev said. “I can beat Leon Edwards. He showed good [takedown] defense. With me it’s gonna be different. I can strike with him, I can grapple with him, wrestling. Anywhere I can beat this guy. Just give me one chance, and that’s it. Maybe after I win a second belt, they’re gonna put me best pound-for-pound.”

FINAL THOUGHTS

Makhachev actually has some pretty decent logic here if you’re simply looking at each of his and Jones’ last fights. It’s still just hard to go against Jones considering the performances themselves.

Thanks for reading!

