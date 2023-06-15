Nate Diaz reacts to BMF title fight between ‘dorks’ Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje

Nate Diaz doesn’t believe that Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje are worthy competitors for the UFC’s “BMF” title.

The rematch between Poirier and Gaethje headlines UFC 291 on July 29 in Salt Lake City. Diaz, who fought for the inaugural title against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 in November 2019, was asked about the 155-pound matchup during a Q&A this past weekend.

“I don’t feel they meet the criteria,” Diaz said to Inside Fighting during a seminar in Nashville. “Yeah, they’re dorks, Poirier and Gaethje, right? Yeah, what are you talking about?”

Diaz fought out his UFC deal this past September when he submitted Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 279. The Stockton native is now free and clear from the promotion, and is scheduled to face Jake Paul in a pro boxing bout on Aug. 6 in Dallas.

The 38-year-old Diaz was also asked about his BMF title opponent’s fighting future following Masvidal’s retirement after his UFC 287 loss to Gilbert Burns in April. Diaz says he wouldn’t be surprised at all if “Gamebred” competed in the combat sports world again.

“Nah, [I don’t think he’s done],” Diaz said. “I think at some point he’ll get bored.”