Jorge Masvidal reveals biggest payday of his UFC career

Jorge Masvidal was able to secure some very good paydays during the final few years of his UFC run.

“Gamebred” recently retired from fighting following a unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 in April. The two-time title challenger and “BMF” title winner revealed in a recent interview what his biggest payout was during his career, while also discussing how UFC fighters are taken care of from the medical side.

“I’d say right around $5 million,” Masvidal told NFL wide receiver Tyreek Hill on It Needed to Be Said.

“The UFC takes care of us to an extent with medicals, right? So if anything happens to you at the fight or in preparation for the fight, we’re very well taken care of — and even after the fight. Anything that happens in the gym, we’re very well taken care of. But we don’t have insurance outside of that like a dental plan, but anything related to fighting or training they take care of.”

Masvidal competed 22 times inside the octagon, but it was his run in 2019 that made him a star — knocking out Darren Till and Ben Askren, while also picking up a doctor’s stoppage TKO win over Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden.

That run led to Masvidal getting consecutive welterweight title shots against then-champ Kamaru Usman. He ultimately fell short in both attempts to capture UFC gold.

He went on to face friend-turned-rival Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 272 in March 2022, where he dropped a unanimous decision before losing to Burns in a performance that ended with the 38-year-old Masvidal calling it a career.