Alan Belcher vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. added to Misfits Boxing 8

Former UFC middleweight Alan Belcher continues his post-MMA boxing career in a meeting with would-be Jake Paul opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. in a heavyweight contest.

Belcher and Rahman Jr. have been added to the Misfits Boxing 8 fight card scheduled for July 22 in Nashville at Nashville Municipal Auditorium. The event airs on DAZN pay-per-view.

Belcher is currently signed to BKFC, and officials were unaware of the booking when contacted by MMA Fighting. Misfits officials did not immediately respond to a request for clarification.

Belcher posted a statement to Instagram on Wednesday explaining that he expects to defend his BKFC heavyweight title against Ben Rothwell after facing Rahman Jr.

I have not been silent about my mission to reach my fullest potential and this is a big step in that direction. Thank you to @misfitsboxing for promoting this fight. @davidfeldmanbkfc is happy with this match up and both of us are excited about more exposure for THE Bare Knuckle Heavyweight Champ. I am the sharpest version of myself. I am eager to introduce myself to more of the world. Once that is complete… I will return to @bkfc and defend my heavyweight title vs @rothwellfighter.

Belcher embarked on a new combat sports career in 2021 after retiring from MMA in 2013, moving up to heavyweight to fight in BKFC. There, he racked up four straight wins, three by way of knockout.

Rahman Jr., the son of former boxing champ Hasim Rahman Jr., most recently appeared in the ring against former UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy, who outpointed him at a Misfits Boxing event.

Rahman Jr. was set to face Paul this past August, but the bout fell apart when his request to sanction the bout at 215 pounds — 10 heavier than originally contracted — was denied by Paul and the overseeing athletic commission in New York. Rahman Jr. was serving as a replacement for Tommy Fury, who was unable to travel to the U.S. due to sanctions against people with alleged ties to mob boss Daniel Kinahan.

The July 22 card is packed with social influencers and is headlined by what Misfits is calling a Four-Man Survivor Tag Match, “where it is every man for himself over the course of four barnstorming rounds.” MMA veteran Anthony Taylor also returns after his big win over influencer Salt Papi.

Here is the lineup: