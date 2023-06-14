Yoel Romero skips Bellator 297 press conference in person due to fear of heights

Yoel Romero was scheduled to attend the Bellator 297 press conference on Wednesday in person. Problem was, it was 99 stories above ground in Chicago’s Willis Tower building.

Romero, who is scheduled to face Vadim Nemkov for the promotion’s light heavyweight title, is one of the most frightening fighting specimens in the MMA world. But according to Chael Sonnen and Bellator officials, he is also scared of heights.

That put the kibosh on Romero’s attendance and forced officials to get creative by putting Romero on a TV screen during the press conference. Presser host Sonnen explained the Cuban fighter’s absence.

“He apologizes to everybody, but getting inside that building is a fight that he knows he’s not going to win,” Romero’s translator said.

“Everybody’s got a kryptonite — now we know what Yoel’s is,” Sonnen laughed.

“Not even with my kids would I be able to go up on a Ferris Wheel,” Romero continued.

It was a new one in the history of reasons for fighter no-shows at press conferences. But it wasn’t a new phenomenon for Romero. The “Soldier of God” contemplated wringing UFC President Dana White’s neck for asking him to take a picture on the “Sky Deck” of Willis Tower before his UFC 225 title fight with Robert Whittaker (later changed to a non-title bout when he missed weight).

Bellator and Romero still made the most of the situation. PR chief Danny Brener wheeled the TV in front of the dais and “faced off” with a bemused Nemkov and Bellator chief Scott Coker before the gathering wrapped. There would be no photos on the Sky Deck.