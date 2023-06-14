Johnny Walker’s brother, Valter Walker, signs with UFC for Sept. 23 debut against Jake Collier

Johnny Walker’s younger brother, Valter Walker, has joined him in the UFC.

The octagon debut of the 25-year-old heavyweight is set for Sept. 23 against Jake Collier, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting following a report by Laerte Vianna.

The UFC has yet to announce the headlining attraction for the Fight Night event, which takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Walker (11-0) beat Alex Nicholson via fourth-round stoppage to claim the Titan FC heavyweight championship earlier this month. It was the seventh finish of his undefeated professional MMA career.

Collier (13-9) enters the cage looking to snap a three-fight skid in bouts against Andrei Arlovski, Chris Barnett and Martin Buday. Collier, who started his UFC career as a middleweight in 2014 and now fights at heavyweight, has won five of 13 so far since joining the company.

Damon Martin contributed to this report.