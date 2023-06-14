 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

No Bets Barred: Breaking down the best bets for UFC Vegas 75, Bellator 297, and PFL 5

By Jed Meshew and connerburks
UFC 289 is in the books, but the summer MMA slate is just getting started, as this weekend combat sports fans are treated to an MMA triple-header! That’s right: The UFC, Bellator, and PFL are all delivering content for your viewing pleasure this weekend, and that means the No Bets Barred boys are here to help you profit (or at least have some fun).

Co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew kick off the show with a little banter about UFC 289 before jumping right into the discussion on UFC Vegas 75 and the marquee middleweight matchup between Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier. Then it’s on to Bellator 297 and Patricio Pitbull’s chances at becoming MMA’s first ever three-division champion, before the boys wrap it up with a little PFL 5 discussion.

Tune in for Episode 49 of No Bets Barred.

New episodes of the No Bets Barred podcast drop every Wednesday and are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you find your favorite podcasts. The latest episode can be heard below.

